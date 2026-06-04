JSIF’s $27-Billion National Recovery Plan to Impact One Million Jamaicans

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) will invest $27 billion in the Jamaica National Recovery and Resilience Project (JNRRP) over the next five years, bringing benefits to almost one million persons.

Under the project, 100 schools will be rehabilitated and eight resilience hubs for critical public services will be built.

The announcement was made by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Science, Technology and Special Projects. Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, during Wednesday’s (June 3) Post-Cabinet Press Briefing at Jamaica House.

“JSIF is entering the largest investment phase in its institutional history. Hurricane Melissa opened our eyes to the need for social and infrastructural development and so… everything now is moving towards not just recovery but building out resilience in everything that we do,” he said.

JNRRP will also deliver 42 kilometres of community farm feeder roads.

Meanwhile, Dr. Wheatley said that addressing sanitation needs in communities affected by Hurricane Melissa is a priority for JSIF.

“Sanitation is something that we have to now target going forward, and that is a programme that I will announce later. The Government appreciates that we have our social responsibility as well, and we are now examining and looking at a programme that will address some social issues running through the Jamaica Social Investment Fund,” he said.