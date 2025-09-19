JSIF Reaffirms Strategic Commitment to Agricultural Development

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) has underscored its commitment to supporting the agriculture sector.

This was reiterated by Project Manager, Daintyann Barrett Smith, during the opening reception for the inaugural Jamaica Agri-Business Investment Forum (JAIF), held on Wednesday (September 17) at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

“It was easy for us at JSIF to offer our support to this initiative, which highlights the vital role agriculture plays in driving economic growth, food security, and sustainable development,” she said.

Mrs. Barrett Smith noted that JSIF has consistently invested in agriculture through projects designed to enhance productivity and improve farmers’ access to markets.

“We continue doing so through our flagship agriculture and tourism project, the Rural Economic Development Initiative… now in its second phase, commonly called REDI II. The objective of REDI II is to invest in climate-resilient approaches and market access for targeted beneficiaries in agriculture and tourism,” she outlined.

The Project Manager indicated that the REDI II programme is being implemented through a US$40 million loan facilitated by the World Bank.

“The success of the previous REDI project was the platform that set the tone for a second iteration of this funding, and with that, we are bolstering investments in agriculture and tourism,” she added.

In outlining JSIF’s collaboration with the Agri-Investment Corporation (AIC), Mrs. Barrett Smith stated: “We have partnered with them on many projects, such as the Ebony Park Agri-Park Force Transmission Main Project, the Curd Line Cold Storage Project, and St. Mary’s Multi-Purpose Project.”

“Recently, we signed the contract for the Coleyville Cold Storage Project,” she further informed, adding, “these [engagements] will help us in reducing post-harvest losses, which we know is a big problem for our farmers.”

Highlighting inclusivity as a central pillar of JSIF’s programming, Mrs. Barrett Smith stated: “We have a project called the ‘Women and Youth in Agriculture’, and you would be surprised to see the number of women, disabled women, elderly women and youth who are really picking up agriculture and really seeing the benefit of it. As a company, we made it our priority to include them and sponsor them attending this event.”

Meanwhile, the Project Manager emphasised that the forum serves, not merely as a space for dialogue, but as a strategic platform to cultivate partnerships, spotlight innovation, and unlock investment opportunities that will advance Jamaica’s farmers, communities, and national development.

She added that beneficiaries are expected to derive tangible value from their participation.

“Over the next few days, we will see the beneficiaries, the people on the ground, coming to this event to glean from the technical insight, to connect with market players; and we anticipate that, at the end of the forum, they will leave with real outputs, real outcomes that can change and improve their business,” Mrs. Barrett Smith said.

The Jamaica Agri-Business Investment Forum, organised by the Agri-Investment Corporation, has brought together more than 500 participants, including investors, government representatives, development partners, and other interests.

The forum is designed to connect agribusiness stakeholders, showcase innovation, and unveil initiatives such as Jamaica’s first agricultural ‘deal book’.”