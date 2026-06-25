JSIF Marking 30 Years of Community Empowerment

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) is celebrating 30 years of service in hundreds of vulnerable communities across the island, which have benefited from its interventions over the past three decades.

JSIF Managing Director, Omar Sweeney, stated that the agency is now poised to build on these achievements.

Speaking during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, Mr. Sweeney noted that JSIF has been serving communities across the island since its establishment in 1996, as part of the Government’s national poverty alleviation strategy.

“We have executed hundreds and thousands of projects across close to 600 communities… we list our direct and indirect beneficiaries at two million Jamaicans,” he stated.

Mr. Sweeney pointed out that JSIF is currently undertaking several initiatives, including recovery efforts in communities impacted by Hurricane Melissa last year.

The Managing Director added that for fiscal year 2026/27, JSIF is set to invest nearly $2 billion across various sectors in communities throughout the country.

“Our portfolio for the fiscal year includes investment in the agriculture and tourism sectors [and] about $1 billion of investment in electrification. We have another $300 million that will be going towards inner city and urban renewal, and approximately $400 million that is being expended on school and related infrastructure,” Mr. Sweeney informed.