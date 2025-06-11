JSIF a Key Partner in Upcoming Agribusiness Investment Forum

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) is a major partner in the staging of the upcoming Jamaica Agribusiness Investment Forum (JAIF).

The event, slated for the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James from September 17 to 19, aims to unlock investment opportunities in the agricultural sector.

As a major partner, JSIF has committed funding support of approximately $100 million under its Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI) phase II.

Speaking at the recent media launch at Hope Gardens in St. Andrew, General Manager at JSIF, Orville Hill, said that the partnership is in keeping with the agency’s commitment to the development of the agricultural sector.

Mr. Hill noted that JSIF has invested in greenhouse cluster sites across the island to support sustainable livelihoods and to build a modern, export-ready and value-driven agro-business landscape.

“We have invested millions of dollars in impactful agricultural initiatives, and we have also invested in irrigation transformation,” he said.

“I invite all the stakeholders from Government, private sector and civil society to join us in championing the agricultural transformation, as together we can create a future where agri-business is not only for profitability but can bolster our food security and enhance the livelihoods of our farmers, our entrepreneurs and our nation,” Mr. Hill said.

JSIF has a mission to mobilise and channel resources to community-based projects, ultimately improving the quality of life for vulnerable communities and contributing to poverty reduction.

It works through a national partnership, addressing community needs quickly, efficiently, and effectively while being transparent and non-partisan.