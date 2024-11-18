JSEZA Commits to Fostering National Economic Growth

The Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA) has reaffirmed its dedication to fostering national economic growth, streamlining operations and championing innovative strategies to advance Special Economic Zone (SEZ) development.

In a recent interview with the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), JSEZA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kelli-Dawn Hamilton, outlined the organisation’s strategic focus on empowering its workforce, refining legislation and leveraging technological advancements to achieve its objectives.

She highlighted the critical role of human resources in JSEZA’s success, noting that “one of the things that we have to do in carrying out our activities is to focus on our people, because onboarding the right people is critical.”

To this end, the Authority has invested in robust staff training, coaching and hands-on experience to equip team members with the tools needed to excel. This focus on human resources is integral to proactive client engagement.

The CEO also emphasised the importance of being “on the ground, close to our clients”, to fully understand their needs and advocate effectively on their behalf.

To ensure seamless client onboarding and compliance with SEZ regulations, JSEZA has taken significant steps to eliminate silos within the organisation, fostering collaboration between sales and regulatory teams.

“Our clients understand the importance of operating within a defined framework. We work collaboratively to simplify these regulations and ensure compliance which, in turn, facilitates their growth,” Mrs. Hamilton explained.

In response to evolving global market dynamics, JSEZA is further refining the SEZ legislation.

“We aim for legislation that is responsive, adaptable and aligned with the needs of our business community,” Mrs. Hamilton said, underscoring the Authority’s commitment to eliminating unnecessary barriers and maximising opportunities for businesses within the Zones.

As part of its drive for innovation, JSEZA is enhancing its digital tools to improve client interactions and streamline application processes.

A new self-reporting and monitoring instrument has also been implemented to foster efficiency and transparency.

“We want to be agile, nimble, technology-focused and data-driven. For us, digitalisation is critical to achieving our mandate and ensuring our clients’ success,” Mrs. Hamilton underscored.

By prioritising collaboration, legislative adaptability and technological innovation, the Authority continues to position Jamaica’s SEZs as engines for sustainable economic growth.