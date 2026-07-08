JSE Micro Market Represents Transformative Opportunity for Micro and Small Enterprise Sector – Minister

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, says the launch of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Micro Market represents a transformative opportunity for Jamaica’s micro and small enterprise sector.

The initiative was launched on June 23, 2026, and reflected months of careful planning, technical development, and collaboration between the JSE and its partners.

“By lowering barriers to capital, equipping businesses with the tools and knowledge to participate in formal markets and building a robust pipeline of market-ready issuers, this initiative positions Jamaica as a regional leader in MSME (micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises) financial empowerment,” Mrs. Williams said.

Delivering a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday (July 7), the Minister said companies listed on the micro market will be able to raise between $50 million and $100 million.

They must have at least 50 shareholders, including the sponsor, and a minimum of 20 per cent public participation.

“Provisions will be made to allow the listing of micro entities who are associated with junior and main market companies as a necessary provision to promote the role of sponsors in building stronger supply chains and facilitating wider participation in the formal economy by MSMEs,” Mrs. Williams said.

“Micro market entities will be required to have an audit committee. Micro market entities will be required to file semi-annual unaudited [statements] within 60 days, 12 months audited statements within 90 days, and annual reports within 120 days of the year end. Micro entities will be required to transition to the Junior market once they reach a capital threshold of the $100 million,” she added.

Mrs. Williams said that an initial group of 25 entities that have successfully graduated from the Jamaica Business Development Corporation’s accelerator programme have been identified as primary candidates for the micro market.

These businesses, she said, have already demonstrated a level of operational discipline and growth readiness.