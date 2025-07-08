JSE Launches First Summer Camp to Teach Investing to Young Students

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), in collaboration with WizdomCRM, is hosting its inaugural summer camp to introduce primary and preparatory school students across Jamaica to investing through a fun, interactive platform.

The camp, which runs from July 7 to 22, is being conducted virtually, enabling children from all parishes to participate.

JSE Managing Director, Dr. Marlene Street Forrest, noted that the initiative is designed to build on the growing enthusiasm of youth who previously participated in the entity’s Primary and Preparatory School Market Game.

“It is [intended] to continue that learning and involvement that we have seen with our young participants… in a safe, gamified environment, and for them to continue to use those electronic devices in a good way,” she added.

The camp is free of cost and open to all primary and preparatory school students, regardless of prior experience with the stock market game, ensuring broad access to financial literacy education.

Each registered participant will receive US$5,000 in virtual funds to build a portfolio by trading up to five international stocks from markets such as NASDAQ and NYSE, alongside regional stocks from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and other Caribbean exchanges.

“You might wonder why we put a limit on the number of stocks on the international market. One of the things that we want our young participants to be aware of, is what we have in the region… and we want them to appreciate what they have,” Dr. Street Forrest explained.

Additionally, trades will take place in real time to simulate actual market conditions, with students receiving guidance from an artificial intelligence (AI ) tutor on saving, budgeting, and investing.

The programme also offers incentives, with rewards for participation and recognition for the top-10 performers each week, who will receive Roblox gift vouchers based on the value of their portfolios.

“So, you could get top-10 Week one, and you get your prize and then at Week 2 you are also in that top 10 and you get your prize again,” the Managing Director said.

The platform will track each student’s progress using built-in analytics.

“They would have registered [and] their name is in the system. What they do is in the system… and the platform ranks all the persons. So, you can get immediately your top 10 for week one, week two, etc., ” Dr. Street Forrest said.

She underscored the programme’s broader educational value, adding that “it is important to learn financial literacy at an early age”.

“It gives them confidence about using technology. They will understand a little bit more about artificial intelligence, and it is going to prepare them for school in September,” Dr. Street Forrest further stated.

Additionally, she noted that participants will develop essential life skills, including critical thinking, mathematics, collaboration, and teamwork, while learning to “navigate and create wealth” using familiar tools such as smartphones and tablets.

All primary and preparatory school students across the island are being encouraged to participate, with the hope that they will enthusiastically embrace the opportunity to build financial literacy and life skills.

“We want to hear that this is ‘sold out’… . We want to ensure that these children take to this,” Dr. Street Forrest said. Students can register online at www.caribbeanstockmarketgame.com.