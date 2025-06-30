JSE Boss Applauds Young Jamaicans for Interest in Financial Literacy

Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), Dr. Marlene Street Forrest, is applauding the growing interest of young Jamaicans in financial literacy.

“When we get them interested in the stock market at an early age you have them for life, and they can develop careers from this,” she said.

The Managing Director was speaking at an awards ceremony for the Primary and Preparatory Schools Stock Market Game for Month 3, at the JSE offices in downtown Kingston, on June 30.

“This is our third time. This morning we are recognising the hard work and dedication of our prep and primary students and the teachers… they have committed that this is so important to the students that they are going to stand by the students… and we are really pleased about that,” she said.

The AI (artificial intelligence)-powered simulation gives students a chance to learn investment skills by trading US$10,000 in virtual money on a specialised platform.

Dr. Street Forrest said the game forms part of the Exchange’s broader vision to spark early interest in wealth creation, savings, and investment.

“As we recognise today’s achievers, let this continue our journey into a world of investment. As young people, you want to see what you can do for your country, and this will pave the way for economic growth,” she said.

The Managing Director also expressed gratitude to Barita Investments for their support in sustaining the initiative.

“I also want to thank Barita… for coming on board. This allows us to continue the dream we have of touching the lives of each student,” she said.

For her part, Executive Director of Barita Foundation, Tanketa Chance-Wilson, said the decision to support the programme aligned perfectly with the Foundation’s core pillars.

“It was absolutely a no-brainer for us when JSE reached out to us for us to partner on this initiative. We believe that it is important that in building wealth that you start from the ground up and that you start with our youngest learners,” she said.

“Our education pillar – we believe financial literacy is a key component to ensuring that we support the overall learning and development of our children,” she added.

Taking home the top prize for Best Performing Student was Khalif Wright of The Avondale Preparatory School.

“My stocks were both Jamaican and foreign. The Jamaican stocks… I buy JPS, Seprod, one of the MLT, and for the foreign I just buy Netflix and Tesla. And my strategy was to buy two or five of them. I wouldn’t buy a lot… because it was like a risk of buying a lot of them and if I did that, I might as well not be like at first place,” Khalif said.

In the Most Active Student category, all top positions were claimed by students from Avondale Preparatory School. First place was awarded to Khaleel Hutchinson, second place went to Jaylen Thomas, and third place was secured by Nalani Cole.

Other awardees in the Best Performing Student category include Zayden Cunningham from Excelsior Primary and Infant School, who secured second place; and Shenique Hutchinson of Avondale Preparatory School, who earned third place.

Teachers were also celebrated for their engagement and mentorship.

Additionally, schools also received top honours, with The Avondale Preparatory School receiving the Best Performing School award, followed by Excelsior Primary and Half-Way Tree Primary in second and third places, respectively.

Students from Half-Way Tree Primary and Avondale Preparatory School also received tablets to enhance and support their learning.

In the meantime, Dr. Street Forrest praised all participants for their enthusiasm and commitment.

“These awards today represent the culmination of play, practice and purpose and the prizes resulting in your preparation and perseverance,” she said.