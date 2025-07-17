JSE a Powerful Engine of Entrepreneurial Growth – PM

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has hailed the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) as a powerful engine of entrepreneurial growth.

He noted that, through initiatives such as the junior market and the proposed micro market, the JSE is “democratising access to capital and allowing businesses at every stage to scale with confidence”.

He was addressing the MSME linkages day event at the University of Technology (UTech) in St. Andrew on July 15.

Dr. Holness said the Junior Stock Exchange, established in 2009, has provided an excellent avenue for small businesses to raise capital. A total of 56 companies have listed on the junior market since its inception.

The market has grown from capitalisation of $785 million to more than $148 billion, empowering micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to raise equity, benefit from tax incentives and gain critical investor visibility.

“We have raised the initial public offering (IPO) threshold from $500 million to $750 million ensuring that even more ambitious enterprises can grow while retaining the supporting framework that has made this platform such a success,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the Government is supporting the establishment of the micro market, which is designed specifically for smaller enterprises seeking to raise between $10 million and $50 million.