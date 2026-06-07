JPS Working to Restore Power to Over 10,000 Customers

The Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) is working to restore electricity to just over 10,000 customers across the island, following disruptions caused by inclement weather.

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hugh Grant, made the disclosure during a press conference at the JPS Corporate Office in Kingston on Saturday (June 6).

JPS teams worked throughout Friday night to restore the national grid following an islandwide blackout at 9:02 p.m.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the outage was triggered by lightning strikes affecting transmission lines in the Corporate Area.

“The customers who are out right now… [that’s] due to the inclement weather, particularly in the western and central parts of the island. That’s separate [from] the customers who were out as a result of this islandwide blackout,” he explained.

Mr. Grant noted that JPS is adequately resourced to respond to the latest outages and has deployed teams to address them.

“We’re working 24/7 to facilitate restoration of any customers who are out due to inclement weather… and we’ll go through our processes to have those customers restored as quickly as possible and as safely as possible,” the CEO assured.

The disruptions in electricity supply come as a trough lingers across the island, bringing periods of showers and thunderstorms to several parishes, particularly in the eastern and south-central regions.

The Meteorological Service reports that unstable weather conditions are expected to persist through Tuesday and may be further intensified by strong winds linked to a low-level jet stream affecting southern parishes, beginning Sunday.