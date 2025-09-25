JPs Urged to Uphold Integrity and Community Engagement

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Errol Greene, is urging Justices of the Peace (JPs) to uphold the highest standards of integrity and remain deeply engaged in their communities.

Speaking during the Annual General Meeting of the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica (LMAJ), St. James Chapter, held at Montego Bay Community College in St. James on Wednesday (September 24), Mr. Greene noted that while the office of JP is rooted in a proud tradition of public service, a few members have unfortunately brought it into disrepute.

“Far too many of our members are rogues, people of which we are not proud to associate ourselves with. I encourage you, sitting here this evening, that whenever you find those charging for their services and using the office to enrich themselves and to exact power over people, call them out, report them to the Custos [Rotulorum for the parish],” he urged.

Mr. Greene, himself a Justice of the Peace, reminded the gathering that JPs operate under a code of conduct—developed and championed by the LMAJ—and are expected to perform their duties without seeking financial gain

“As JPs, we are volunteers. People look up to us. We need to ensure that we protect the dignity of the office, even as we help those who are less fortunate. Spend the time to talk to people. Spend the time to help them. It won’t take long… and it is very satisfying when somebody leaves your presence smiling because you would have assisted them,” he emphasised.

The Permanent Secretary also encouraged JPs to take advantage of training opportunities offered by the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, particularly in areas such as mediation, community support, and restorative justice.

Mr. Greene noted that JPs serve as a vital bridge between the justice system and the citizenry, emphasising that their voluntary service must consistently embody fairness, trust, and compassion.