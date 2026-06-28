JPs Urged to Play Greater Role in Promoting Peaceful Dispute Resolution

Justices of the Peace (JPs) are being encouraged to play a greater role in reducing conflict and promoting peaceful dispute resolution within their communities.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Delroy Chuck, emphasised that JPs can make a significant contribution to maintaining peace and order by helping to resolve disputes before they escalate into violence.

Addressing a virtual JP Sensitisation Session on June 25, Mr. Chuck described JPs as “noble citizens across Jamaica,” noting that the country continues to grapple with several challenges, with crime and violence, as well as a lack of respect for law and order, among the most pressing.

“This is where our Justices of the Peace can contribute, in terms of maintaining and securing peace and order across every nook and cranny of Jamaica,” he maintained.

Minister Chuck argued that many violent crimes stem from unresolved conflicts between individuals who are already acquainted.

“Our problem in Jamaica is that our people don’t get along. Every disrespect, every little incident, they start to use abuse and violence… which they believe can solve their problems. Most of these so called ‘solutions’, be it abuses, threats, violence… they solve nothing… they actually increase the problems,” he said.

The Minister explained that mediation offers an opportunity for individuals with differences to resolve disputes peacefully, rather than resorting to violence.

“So one of the things that mediation does is that, mediators can get the warring parties… the people with differences and conflicts… together, then you can [guide them toward] a win-win situation,” he said.

Mr. Chuck also highlighted the Government’s continued investment in court-referred mediation, noting that the Ministry covers the cost of mediators in cases where parties are unable to afford the service.

He noted that the Ministry spent just under $10 million when the programme began, approximately $13 million in 2024, and close to $55 million in 2025.

Mr. Chuck expressed hope that the figure will surpass $55 million this year, noting that higher spending would reflect more disputes being resolved through mediation.

Meanwhile, the Minister noted that although murders have declined this year, many homicides continue to arise from domestic disputes involving individuals who know one another, reiterating that “[this] does not solve the problem.”

Mr. Chuck encouraged JPs to participate in future sensitisation sessions so they can deepen their understanding of mediation and help foster peaceful conflict resolution within their communities.