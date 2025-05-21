JPS to Invest $13.2 Billion Over 10 Years

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) will invest $13.2 billion (US$84 million) over a 10-year period to improve its technical and commercial operations.

Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, made the disclosure while making his presentation in Tuesday’s (May 20) Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

“In 2024, Cabinet approved the National Electricity Loss Reduction Plan (2024 – 2034). Over the past 20 years, persistent losses have threatened grid stability and economic competitiveness,” the Minister noted.

He said Government oversight will include stricter regulations, penalties, public outreach, and training, with the goal of reducing losses and renewing the system.

“The Ministry remains on course and is committed to advancing a modern secure and sustainable Jamaica. We have laid the groundwork for greater resilience, lower costs, and enhanced energy independence,” he added.

Notably, Mr. Vaz said there has been improved performance of solar and hydropower generation plants.

“Despite the impact of Hurricane Beryl, Jamaica’s clean-energy infrastructure showed resilience. In 2024, solar and hydropower plants generated 11 per cent and seven per cent more energy, respectively, adding 21,209 megawatt hours (MWH) to the grid and helping to offset reduced outputs from the wind farms, natural gas and petroleum-fueled plants,” he noted.

In addition, Mr. Vaz said in response to rising demand for renewable self-generation, the Ministry updated its procedures for the Electricity (Net Billing) Regulations to better align with the 2022 regulations.

“In 2024, 60 licences were issued, totalling 0.8 megawatt (MW) of capacity. In total, Jamaica now boasts 1,239 licences (for households and businesses), representing 26.1 MW of distributed solar capacity, up from 1,179 licences with 25.3 MW of capacity in 2023,” he said.