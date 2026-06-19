JPS Strengthening Systems Ahead of Hurricane Season

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says it has already begun preparations for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season by fortifying its systems and enhancing its capacity to respond to severe weather events.

Customer Care Area Manager, Le-Var Allen, gave the assurance during his presentation at the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation’s Infrastructure and Traffic Management Committee monthly meeting on Tuesday (June 16).

“We understand that the start of the hurricane season may bring concerns for many customers and stakeholders, especially as we are still recovering from Hurricane Melissa,” he said.

“While no utility can prevent damage from major hurricanes, we want to assure you that we have already been preparing and strengthening our readiness to respond,” he pointed out.

Mr. Allen noted that the company’s preparedness efforts have been strengthened by the experience and lessons gained from Hurricane Melissa, and the entity is ready to respond whenever needed to restore service and support customers.

“We have already engaged our regional and international partners who are prepared to assist with restoration efforts if a major storm affects the island,” he said.

“We have been building our inventories of poles, transformers, conductors and other essential equipment and materials so we can respond quickly and efficiently to repair damage caused by severe weather,” he added.

He noted that contractors continue to carry out vegetation management activities near power lines across the island to improve the reliability of the electricity network during adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Mr. Allen urged residents to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their properties throughout the hurricane season by trimming trees that are close to power lines.

“If branches are already touching power lines, please contact us for guidance. Do not attempt to do it yourself,” he cautioned.

Mr. Allen also encouraged households to ensure they have emergency supplies on hand, including flashlights, lanterns, extra batteries, non-perishable food items and medication.

He further advised residents to review their family emergency plans and make sure that all members of the household understand what to do before, during and after a storm.