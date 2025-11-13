JPS Commended for Efforts to Restore Power

Residents and business interests across several parishes are commending the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) for its efforts to restore power after Hurricane Melissa.

The JPS crews have been on the ground, working around the clock to bring relief to communities that have been without power since the category-five hurricane hit the island on October 28.

Up to Monday (November 10), the company had restored power to 300,000 customers, representing 64 per cent of its service base.

Minister of Science, Energy and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said that the intensity will increase in the days and weeks ahead.

“We should start to see an even bigger push,” he told JIS News.

Joseph Lloyd, a resident of Montego Bay, said he has seen the work crews on the ground, noting that there is visible commitment.

“The JPS teams have shown extraordinary dedication. Despite the challenges, they are here on the ground, restoring power and helping our community move forward,” he told JIS News.

Deputy Executive Chairman of Chukka Caribbean Adventures and Chairman of Jamaica’s Tourism Recovery Task Force, John Byles, said the “critical role” being played by JPS during “this challenging period” cannot be overstated.

“I want to recognise the tremendous effort of the JPS team, working tirelessly to restore power across the island,” he said.

“Their dedication and persistence are essential as we rebuild our tourism and national lifelines,” he added.

“Many residents, myself included, are still awaiting reconnection. However, the priority placed on essential services such as water pumping stations, hospitals, police stations, airports, and cruise ports has been clear. These services are vital to jump-starting our national and tourism recovery and are fundamental to preserving lives and livelihoods that so many depend upon,” he noted.

Senior Director of the Taj Mahal Plaza in Ocho Rios, St Ann, Sanju Chatani, highlighted the broader impact of power restoration on business operations.

“Power is the lifeblood of hospitality and services. As we work to bring back guests and ensure safety and comfort, reliable electricity becomes our strongest ally in rebuilding confidence and ensuring a smooth return for visitors,” he said.

Principal of Nonsuch Primary School in Portland, Marlise Cowie-Adiansingh, emphasised the ripple effect of restored services on students, noting that stable power supports learning and daily routines.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, for his part, said that as Jamaica presses towards full restoration, the focus remains on safe, timely reconnection of critical infrastructure, with an emphasis on safeguarding lives, livelihoods, and the nation’s economy, especially the tourism sector, which sustains thousands of families across the island.