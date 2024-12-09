José Martí Technical High School Gets $2.9M Upgraded Library

Students at José Martí Technical High School in St. Catherine are now benefiting from a $2.9-million upgraded library, which was facilitated through contributions by past students of the intuition.

The project was spearheaded by the José Martí Alumni Association New York Inc. (JMAANY), with support from various groups in the past-students association.

Their efforts resulted in the painting and renovation of the library, which included the installation of new windows, doors and an air-conditioning unit; donation of 20 laptop and 25 desktop computers; expansion of the computer room to facilitate the additional devices and building of a circulation area for the librarian.

Principal, Rev. Dr. Austin Wright, noted that the past students “have done extremely well over the past 10 years to meet the needs of the school and to assist the students”, during the facility’s recent handover.

“Thank you for what you have been doing. Today is significant in the life of the school, and we are grateful for your thought and vision,” Dr. Wright said, citing the gesture as a wise investment for the school’s 1,900 students.

Executive Member of JMAANY, Nordia Burke, said the project was a “labour of love”, as they recognise the importance of libraries in the academic journey of students.

She said they were motivated to raise funds for the facility after learning that the students’ access to library services was limited.

“We had to act. So, we embarked on this journey a year ago. We worked tirelessly to raise funds and received generous donations from individual past students. We are grateful for the support and proud of what we have done and hope that the students and staff will cherish and take good care of the facility,” Ms. Burke said.

Regional Director with the Jamaica Library Service (JLS), Carrol Plummer, who was the guest speaker, underscored the importance of libraries in the educational, cultural and social growth of students.

“By nurturing their creative imagination; libraries are more relevant than before because of the vast information that is on the Internet. It is at the library that you will learn how to find credible information,” she said.

Meanwhile, teacher and librarian at José Martí High, Annette McDonald, said the library’s upgrading will benefit generations to come.

She said the past students’ gesture has made a difference, noting that the school now has a “resource-rich” library to aid in building the current students’ academic credentials.

“We will foster a culture of… learning…, and ensure the long-term relevance of this space,” Ms. Plummer said.