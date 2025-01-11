Jose Marti Technical Celebrates 48 Years

Students and staff of the Jose Marti Technical High School in St. Catherine have been awarded with bursaries, trophies and plaques in the fields of academic and sports and were also recognised for their overall contribution in different spheres, over the previous academic year.

The past students of the institution made the presentations valued at over $1 million, during the school’s 48th Anniversary Celebration and Founder’s Day Ceremony held on Friday (January 10).

President of the Past Students Association, Gary Mendez said the school is a place of hope and pride “where dreams are nurtured, talents are developed, and seeds of greatness are sown”.

He urged the students to cherish the legacy of the institution, while adding that they should embrace all the opportunities presented to them.

For his part, past student and attorney at law, Iqbal Cheverria who delivered the keynote address, urged the students to make the best of their school life.

“Whatever you want, it can be achieved, but it won’t [just] fall in your laps,” he stated.

Chairman of the school, Sandra Swyer-Watson, said the students are part of greatness and excellence and should do their best, so that they can “move our nation, and our communities forward”.

Meanwhile, Cuban Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency, Sermin Quinones told the gathering that he was honoured, and appreciated how the students and teachers at the school hold high the National Hero of his country, Jose Marti.

“Be proud of the achievement that you are celebrating [and] continue to strive to be better every day,” the Ambassador said.

The institution was founded on January 10, 1977, as a secondary school and was a gift from the Government and the people of Cuba to Jamaica.