JNHT Finalises Plans For 29th Emancipation Jubilee At Seville Heritage Park

The Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT) is in advanced stages of preparation for the 29th annual Emancipation Jubilee, to be held at the Seville Great House and Heritage Park in St. Ann’s Bay, St. Ann.

The annual event, which honours the contributions of African ancestors during and after enslavement, begins on the evening of Thursday, July 31 and continues into the morning of Emancipation Day, Friday, August 1.

Executive Director of the JNHT, Leslie Harrow, told JIS News that plans are under way to enhance this year’s celebration, including expanded seating capacity and other improvements.

“We recognised last year that we needed to have more persons seated in the VIP area and the general area. So what we have done is to expand and push back the area where we have the concession, So we got some space close to the general lawn that can accommodate another 2,500 persons,” Mr. Harrow said.

“We have looked at the parking and we have made some significant improvements to the parking area, as we have removed the VIP from the original property and we have cleared about four acres of the land behind the Great House [and] we have done some fencing at the front,” he added.

Mr. Harrow noted that the popular artisan village will return for this year’s Jubilee celebration, featuring expanded facilities and a larger food court.

“We have created a better space for them [and] we are getting a lot of requests for the food court. We had intended to look at 20… [and] have gotten 20 already, and persons are asking for more space,” he said.

Mr. Harrow emphasised the significance of the event and the importance of honouring those who fought for freedom from enslavement.

“It is important, because they’re the ones that really allowed us to be the people we are today. They have given us life in terms of who we are as a people, recognising that it was not easy and that they would have done so much to maintain this island in a particular way for us so we can come now and inherit the hard work that they have put in. So, it’s really for us to recognise that Emancipation is not just about a celebration, but it’s really what it is that we can reflect on for our ancestors,” the Executive Director said.

Admission to the Seville Emancipation Jubilee is free; however, patrons must present a ticket to enter the venue.

Tickets will be available at the JNHT headquarters in downtown Kingston, Seville Heritage Park in St. Ann’s Bay, and at the venue gate.