JNHT Announces $12.2 Million Renovation Project for Norman Manley’s Roxborough Birthplace

The Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT) has announced plans to renovate the birthplace of National Hero, Rt. Excellent Norman Washington Manley in Roxborough, Manchester during the current financial year.

The agency’s Executive Director, Leslie Harrow, said that the project, estimated to cost $12.2 million, includes reroofing, landscaping, upgrading of the restrooms, installation of a water pump, mounting of signage and new interpretive storyboards and rehabilitation of the exhibition space.

He said that the intention is to reopen the site in the next financial year.

Mr. Harrow was speaking at a floral tribute to commemorate the 133rd anniversary of the birth of the National Hero and Jamaica’s first and only Premier in Roxborough on Saturday, July 4.

He told guests that the JNHT will be pursuing public-private partnership in undertaking the restoration project, noting that two entities have already been engaged.

Mr. Harrow said that the project is an investment in Jamaica’s heritage, education, community pride, cultural tourism and national identity.

“As we reflect on this legacy, let us renew our responsibility to preserve Jamaica’s heritage, to tell our national story with honesty and dignity and to uphold the principles embodied by our National Heroes. May we leave today with a deep commitment to strengthen the institutions and values upon which our country’s future depends,” he added.