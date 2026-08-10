JMEA President Optimistic South African Deputy Minister’s Visit Will Boost Trade Ties

Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) President, Kathryn Silvera, has expressed optimism that the official visit of the Republic of South Africa’s Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon. Alvin Botes, will pave the way for closer commercial ties between the two nations.

“May your visit strengthen the bonds between our two proud nations, and may it plant the seeds of commercial partnerships that will benefit the people of Jamaica and South Africa for years to come,” she told Mr. Botes during a High-Level Ministerial Luncheon.

The luncheon was hosted by Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Wednesday (August 5). Mr. Botes is visiting from August 4 to 8.

In her remarks, Ms. Silvera noted that Deputy Minister Botes’ visit to Jamaica comes at a significant time, coinciding with the country’s observance of its 64th year of Independence.

“Occasions such as these remind us that our independence is not simply a celebration of the past but a continued statement of intent about the partnerships we choose to build our future,” she stated.

The JMEA President emphasised that Jamaica and South Africa share a common history rooted in the struggle for freedom, characterised by resilience and a steadfast belief in the dignity, ingenuity, and enterprise of their people.

“Jamaica has never forgotten South Africa’s journey to democracy, nor the solidarity that once flowed between our peoples in that struggle,” Ms. Silvera affirmed.

She noted that the Ministerial Luncheon provided an opportunity for Jamaica and South Africa to build on that long-standing solidarity in a new arena through trade, investment, and industry.

“Beyond expanding trade, there is significant opportunity for our two countries to deepen collaboration through knowledge exchange and investment, from manufacturing, agro-processing, and renewable energy, to innovation, logistics, and the creative industries,” the JMEA President stated.

She emphasised that there are significant opportunities for Jamaican and South African businesses to learn from one another, forge stronger partnerships, and grow together.

“Trade between our two countries remains modest when measured against its true potential, and the Jamaican private sector… is hopeful that visits such as this one will help to change that… opening the way to closer commercial ties between Jamaica and South Africa in the years ahead,” Ms. Silvera stated.