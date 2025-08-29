JLS Reports Notable Progress in Online Engagement

The Jamaica Library Service (JLS) is making significant strides in remaining relevant in today’s digital age, with notable progress in online engagement and ongoing support from the public through its national book drive.

This was stated by Chairman of the Jamaica Library Board, Paul Lalor, when he spoke at the JLS 2025 National Reading Competition Awards Ceremony, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, on Thursday (August 28).

“The Jamaica Library Service itself is doing many things to try and remain relevant,” Mr. Lalor told the audience, highlighting digital transformation as a key focus.

Among the achievements, he noted, is a significant increase in the number of users accessing the JLS’s online services.

“We have, over the past year, grown from 100,000 people that have visited us online to 350,000. These are not clicks but these are genuine use of our online system, and that is a tremendous milestone for us as we seek, as an institution, to remain relevant to Jamaica’s needs,” Mr. Lalor said.

He also praised the success of the JLS’s ongoing book drive, which aims to provide each parish library network with at least 2,000 new books.

“We are inviting all Jamaicans to make sure that they can help us to refresh our collection. We are dependent on contributions. We are dependent on private-sector donations. We can’t receive all, because there are rules as to what can go on our shelves, but a book drive such as this helps us to make sure that we can put up-to-date literature on our shelves to encourage more and more people to come and visit us,” he appealed.

Mr. Lalor added that efforts continue to modernise library facilities across the country, ensuring that Jamaicans have increased access to technology.

“We want to make sure that Jamaicans can have access to the World Wide Web and to be able to communicate as well as they want… to utilise our reading services, as well, if they so choose. This transformation process requires a lot of support,” he said.

The JLS National Reading Competition is the agency’s flagship programme designed to foster a love for reading among Jamaicans of all ages.