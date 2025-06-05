JLS Gets Additional 200 Laptops from e-Learning Jamaica Ltd.

The Jamaica Library Service (JLS) has received an additional 200 laptop computers from e-Learning Jamaica Limited.

This brings to 400 the total number of devices that have been donated to the JLS by e-Learning Jamaica.

The investment forms part of Jamaica’s broader national digital transformation plan spearheaded by the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information (MOESYI), aimed at ensuring equitable access to technology for all citizens.

At the handover event, held at the MOESYI on June 2, Acting Chief Education Officer, Terry-Ann Thomas-Gayle, spoke to the significance of the initiative.

“This is another step forward in our TRENDing, Transforming Education for National Development. e-Learning Jamaica continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring that no student or community member is excluded from technological progress. With these 400 laptops now in the hands of the JLS, our libraries will be better positioned to serve communities, particularly in enhancing literacy and numeracy in schools,” she said.

The JLS operates a network of 109 public libraries across the island, serving as vital access points for academic research, digital literacy, lifelong learning, and social inclusion.

These libraries play a crucial role in providing equitable access to information and technology for diverse groups, including students and senior citizens.

The JLS is aiming for a target of 800 units, and these 400 new devices account for 50 per cent of its immediate technology upgrade needs.

Director General of the JLS, Maureen Thompson, thanked e-Learning Jamaica for this latest donation.

“These devices will significantly boost our ICT capabilities and help us better serve the evolving needs of 21st century users. As our libraries continue to transform, this contribution ensures that digital progress remains a national priority,” she said.

She pointed out that these developments are crucial to closing the digital divide and guaranteeing that Jamaicans in every parish have modern reliable access to the tools and information needed to thrive in a digital economy.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of e-Learning Jamaica, Andrew Lee, said the agency is proud to provide these additional 200 laptops to the JLS.

“Public libraries are essential pillars of access and opportunity in Jamaica. This partnership helps us advance our mission to equip every public institution with the necessary technology to support education, research, and digital connectivity,” he asserted.

With half of its current technology goals achieved, the JLS is actively pursuing public-private collaborations to acquire an additional 400 laptops and to upgrade its wide area network (WAN) infrastructure, further enhancing digital access.

The last major upgrade to the JLS’s technology infrastructure was in 2016, through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Libraries Initiative, which saw the deployment of 800 desktop computers, wireless access points, and staff training, marking a notable milestone in the modernisation of Jamaica’s libraries.