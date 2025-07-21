JIS Urges Vigilance Amid Circulation of Deceptive AI Content

The Jamaica Information Service (JIS) is alerting members of the public to a fraudulent video circulating online that deceptively uses Al-generated content featuring the agency’s branding, programme format, one of our presenter’s image and voice replica, to promote an investment scam.

We wish to make it explicitly clear that the JIS is not affiliated with Markaz Trading or any related financial schemes.

We urge the public to exercise caution and to verify all information directly through our official platforms.

The JIS reiterates our commitment to providing accurate and reliable information. We advise persons against engaging with any content that appears suspicious or deviates from our established communication channels.