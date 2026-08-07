JIS Team Member Receives St. James Independence Honour

Office Attendant at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Montego Bay Regional Office, Paulette Reid, is among 17 recipients of this year’s Spirit of Independence Award and Mayor’s Special Award, presented in recognition of outstanding contributions to the economic, social, cultural and political development of St. James.

She was recognised for more than 20 years of dedicated service to the JIS and the wider media sector during the parish’s Independence Uniform Parade, Flag-Raising and Civic Ceremony at Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay on Thursday (August 6).

Ms. Reid, who has served the organisation since 2001 and dedicated 25 years to the profession, told JIS News that she was both surprised and grateful to receive the prestigious recognition.

“I am feeling happy. It was shocking when I got the call that I am to be awarded… but I said to myself that I deserve it,” she further stated.

Ms. Reid described the JIS as an excellent organisation to work for, noting that her experience over the years has been both rewarding and fulfilling.

She said the entity has provided a positive environment in which to build and sustain a meaningful career.

Ms. Reid expressed gratitude to the St. James Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, for recognising her years of dedicated service to the JIS and the wider media fraternity.

Among the other recipients of the Spirit of Independence Award is musician, Hezron Clarke, who said the honour was deeply meaningful and served as affirmation of his lifelong commitment to humanitarian work and using music as a vehicle to uplift and inspire his community.

Mr. Clarke, who hails from Reading in St. James, said he was overwhelmed by the recognition, noting that the occasion was made even more special by the presence of family members who travelled from the United States to celebrate the achievement with him.

The entertainer said the award validated his efforts to create music that reflects the experiences and aspirations of the people of western Jamaica, citing songs such as ‘MoBay’ as examples of work that promotes and celebrates the region.

“An award like this only shows that I’m on the right track. It means that I’m an endorsed humanitarian, which I believe in,” Mr. Clarke declared.

Meanwhile, former national footballer, Allan Ottey, was presented with the Mayor’s Special Award in recognition of his significant contribution to the development of football.

His journey in football began during his school years and progressed to representing St. James, competing in the Jamaica Premier League, and earning national honours as a member of Jamaica’s senior football team.

Now retired from professional football, Mr. Ottey said he intends to focus on coaching, with particular emphasis on training children between the ages of five and six, as he seeks to help nurture and develop the next generation of Jamaican footballers.

For his part, Mayor Vernon said the achievements of the 17 awardees demonstrate that independence is not merely commemorated once a year, but is lived every day through acts of dedication, resilience, and nation-building.

He said the awardees’ accomplishments should serve as a source of inspiration, encouraging greater unity, optimism and collective action in building a stronger Jamaica for future generations.

“[In raising] the flag, we also honour those who embody the spirit of independence in their daily lives,” Mayor Vernon emphasised.