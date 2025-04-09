JIS Saddened at Passing of Former Team Member

The Jamaica Information Service (JIS) is mourning the passing of late former Reporter, Alecia Nicole Smith, who died on Tuesday (April 8) after a period of illness.

A past student of Herbert Morrison High School, Alecia entered the journalism profession after attaining a bachelor’s degree in media and communications (major) and a minor in Philosophy from the University of the West Indies in 2007.

Alecia joined the JIS Editorial Department in 2008 and honed her skills over 14 years as a reporter, apprising the nation of the Government’s work, through coverage of Parliament and the Office of the Prime Minister.

She specialised in writing features, producing human interest pieces about the impact of government programmes and projects on people.

Alecia was a valuable member of the JIS and her departure for the private media in 2022 left a void in the reporting team.

She took with her the high standards of quality newswriting, which were reflected in the many stories that she authored.

“I met Al when I joined JIS in 2008, and we developed a close and unbreakable bond of friendship over the years,” said close friend and colleague Chris Patterson.

“”I respected her skills as a prolific writer and a journalist of high integrity. I valued her friendship and cherished her honesty and genuineness dearly. There are no words to express the depth of my sorrow,” she said.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Celia Lindsay, remembered Alecia as “an excellent news writer who was committed to getting the job done at a high standard, always”.

“Alecia’s passing is a tremendous loss, and we are deeply saddened,” she said.

The legacy of Alecia’s work is recorded in the archive of stories she crafted on various topics.

She has captured the history of the nation, documented the voice of authorities and beneficiaries, and has left material for students, researchers and the future generation to consume.

The JIS expresses condolences to Alecia’s family, particularly her son, friends, colleagues at the Jamaica Observer and the wider journalistic fraternity.