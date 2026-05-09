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JIS Participates in Read Across Jamaica at Alpha Primary School – Photos Only

May 9, 2026
Education
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JIS Participates in Read Across Jamaica at Alpha Primary School – Photos Only
Photo: Rocheda Bartley
Administrative Assistant at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Public Relations and Marketing Department, Joan Gayle, reads to grade-five students at Alpha Primary School in Kingston, during Read Across Jamaica Day on May 5.
JIS Participates in Read Across Jamaica at Alpha Primary School – Photos Only
Photo: Rocheda Bartley
Public Relations Officer at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Public Relations and Marketing Department, Judith Hunter, hands over a package containing JIS publications to Vice Principal at Alpha Primary School, Joan Green Garrison. The JIS team participated in Read Across Jamaica Day activities at the school in Kingston on May 5.
JIS Participates in Read Across Jamaica at Alpha Primary School – Photos Only
Photo: Rocheda Bartley
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dione Jennings, interacts with students at the Alpha Primary School in Kingston, during Read Across Jamaica Day on May 5.
Last Updated: May 10, 2026