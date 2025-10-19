JIS Heritage Tour Highlights Schools As Pillars Of Cultural Preservation

Educational institutions remain a powerful bedrock for preserving Jamaica’s rich culture and heritage.

This vital role was recently underscored as the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) concluded the central parishes leg of its 2025 Heritage School Tour.

The final stop, on Wednesday, October 15, featured school visits across Manchester.

Students from Bellefield High School, McIntosh Memorial Primary School, deCarteret College, and El Instituto de Mandevilla were engaged with insightful presentations on Jamaica’s history and heritage.

The sessions were led by JIS Special Projects Officer, Romona Geohaghan, and Public Relations Administrative Assistant, Joan Gayle.

“This annual heritage school tour has been a staple for the JIS for many years. It is really important, because we get to talk first-hand to the students about our culture and they are able to learn more, based on research we would have done in-house about our culture and our heritage,” she said.

Ms. Geohaghan underscored the importance of the tour in making cultural education accessible to all students, including those in rural communities.

Lessons from the presentations were well received by students, who shared with JIS News that they gained valuable insights — including practical ways to help preserve Jamaica’s national heritage.

At Bellefield High School, Prefect, Ackeem Matthews, reflected on the successful engagement with the JIS, noting that students “learnt some new things about the different ethnic groups and what they left here in Jamaica with us, so that we can continue our cultural traditions and also pass down different practices from generation to generation.”

Similarly, Miss Bellefield High, Danica Dorsett, affirmed that she gained a “better understanding” of most of the topics discussed and expressed confidence in sharing this knowledge with others in the future.

The educational value of the Heritage School Tour extended to younger students as well. D’Andra Reid of McIntosh Memorial Primary School expressed her appreciation, noting that she “got more education” which will help her confidently respond to questions about Jamaica’s heritage in her Social Studies class.

School administrators affirmed that their commitment to heritage education extends well beyond annual observances.

Principal of El Instituto de Mandevilla, Dr. Alicia Ashman-Waugh, stated that while Jamaica’s heritage should be introduced at home, “school is the primary place that can really create that environment of national pride”, ensuring that children understand their identity and remain grounded in the achievements of their ancestors.

The institution dedicated three days to heritage celebrations, beginning with a civic devotion on Monday, October 13, which focused on Jamaica’s historic foundations.

On Tuesday, October 14, students engaged in traditional Jamaican games, replacing the scheduled heritage breakfast which was postponed due to inclement weather.

The activities culminated on Wednesday, October 15, observed islandwide as Heritage Day, with vibrant grade-level displays and a concert highlighting the diverse ethnic groups that have shaped Jamaica’s legacy.

This mirrors the approach at McIntosh Memorial Primary, where Principal, Vyonnie Whynes, shared that they “do not wait until it’s time for Jamaica Day or heritage celebrations to expose [students].”

Instead, the school integrates heritage education throughout the curriculum — including daily affirmations inspired by National Hero, the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, and dedicated observances such as Taino Days.

This continuous exposure remains critical to the preservation of Jamaica’s cultural traditions.

Vice Principal of deCarteret College, Kerry Anna Leslie, emphasised the importance of actively highlighting Jamaica’s heritage for students.

“I think highlighting heritage celebrations for our students is very important. They need to know their history, they need to know about things of the past so that they can maintain the traditions, and also prepare themselves for future generations so that there is a continuity of our heritage and our traditions,” she stated.

Ms. Leslie outlined deCarteret College’s active observance of Heritage Day, Jamaica Day, and Africa Day — noting that these celebrations are integral to ensuring students are well informed and equipped to preserve and promote their cultural identity.

Sixth form student at the institution, Kyle Zhang, reflected on the impact of the Heritage School Tour, noting that such events reinforce appreciation for Jamaica’s diverse and prosperous culture.

He emphasised that this legacy is best preserved through continued celebrations that remind citizens of the National Motto — ‘Out of Many, One People’.

The JIS continues to champion cultural education through its 2025 Heritage Competition, open to students at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels.

Participants are invited to interpret this year’s theme — ‘Honouring Our People, Protecting the Future’ — through essays, posters, and photographs.

Further details on the competition are available on the Agency’s website at www.jis.gov.jm. The submission deadline is Sunday, October 24, at 11:59 p.m.