JIS Finance Team Brings Joy to Gladys Sheriff Basic School in First Read Across Jamaica Day Participation

Members of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Finance and Accounts Department brought joy and stories to Gladys Sheriff Basic School in Kingston, as they participated in the national Read Across Jamaica Day initiative for the first time on Tuesday (May 6).

Observed annually during Education Week, the initiative fosters literacy and nurtures a lifelong love of reading among Jamaica’s children.

On arrival at the early-childhood institution, located in the Bennett Land community of Whitfield Town, the JIS team engaged students through interactive storytelling and gift distribution.

Five members of the Department participated, with three serving as readers while the others assisted with photography and distributing tokens to the children.

The students, aged two to six, were divided into groups and fully immersed in the experience.

Accounts Supervisor, Nadia Spaulding-Lindo, told JIS News that the engagement was “very interactive”.

“They asked questions and even joined in parts of the story. One tale involved a wolf, and when the little boy cried ‘Wolf!’ the whole class joined in. It was beautiful,” she shared.

Mrs. Spaulding-Lindo added that the teachers supported the session by managing the students and encouraging their participation.

“We chose Gladys Sheriff Basic because, sometimes, the youngest children are overlooked. They require more patience, and being from an inner-city community, schools like these can be forgotten,” she pointed out.

Principal, Sharon Dennis, described the visit as a meaningful and memorable experience for both students and staff.

“We were delighted. The children were attentive and enjoyed the interaction. They asked and answered questions, and they were fully engaged,” she told JIS News.

Mrs. Dennis emphasised the importance of Read Across Jamaica Day and other similar initiatives in fostering parental involvement.

“If parents would sit down and read with their children, even for just five minutes, it would make a huge difference. Reading helps children understand the world around them and strengthens family bonds,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Spaulding-Lindo shared that the Finance and Accounts team plans to follow up with the school, emphasising that, “we want to stay connected”.

She described the experience as “deeply rewarding” and “amazing”.

“The children were so warm and ready to engage. It really reminded us why initiatives like this matter,” Mrs. Spaulding-Lindo said.

Founded in 1988, Gladys Sheriff Basic School serves approximately 30 students and is accredited by the Early Childhood Commission.

It follows the national early-childhood curriculum, emphasising cognitive, language, motor, and socio-emotional development.

The Read Across Jamaica Day initiative remains a vital tool in fostering early literacy and strengthening connections between communities and education stakeholders.