JIS Extends Deadline for Heritage Competition to October 31

The Jamaica Information Service (JIS) has extended the deadline for the submission of entries for its 2020 Heritage Competition from October 24 to October 31 at midnight.

The annual competition, which is divided into three components, targets students at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

Primary level students aged nine to 12 are required to identify a Jamaican person or institution that exemplifies the excerpt from the National Pledge ‘I promise to stand up for justice, brotherhood and peace’, and to explain the reason for their selection.

Essays should be between 400 and 500 words and will be judged on relevance to the topic, originality, accuracy and analysis of research data, writing style and language skills. Essay submissions should include the Title page and Bibliography or List of References.

At least one of the references must be a JIS source. Entries should be submitted using the application form at www.jis.gov.jm.

For the Poster Competition, students at the secondary level are required to submit entries in one of two categories – Graphic Designs or Illustrations – depicting the theme.

Posters should be no larger than 11 inches x 17 inches (landscape or portrait) and include no other image than those provided on the JIS website through Dropbox. All pieces must be submitted by filling out the entry form on the website, www.jis.gov.jm.

Entrants in the illustrated category should print and deliver the form along with the poster to the IIS head office in Kingston or the Regional Office in Montego Bay.

Meanwhile, tertiary students are invited to submit a photographic interpretation of the theme for the Photography Competition.

Photographs will be judged on understanding of the topic, originality, composition, technique and impact.

Any registered tertiary-level student attending an accredited Jamaican institution is eligible to enter. Photos should be submitted using a cloud storage service such as Dropbox, SkyDrive or Google Drive. Entrants must indicate the name of the institution and area of study being pursued.

The JIS reserves the right to disqualify any entry that does not meet the requirements specified in the instructions, which are on the website. Students will be penalised for plagiarism. Relatives of JIS staff members are not eligible to participate in the competitions.

For further details, persons are being asked to contact Christine Ade-Gold at the JIS or by calling 876-926-3590-4, Ext. 2137/2132; or email: heritagephoto@jis.gov.jm, heritageposter@jis.gov.jm or heritageessay@jis.gov.jm; or visit the JIS website at www.jis.gov.jm.