JIS Data Protection Officer Urges Students to Guard Their Digital Footprint

Data Protection Officer at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Brandy Evans, is encouraging students to be mindful of their digital footprint, cautioning that the content they share on social media could shape their career prospects.

Speaking during a recent Career Day event at Foga Road High School in Clarendon, Ms. Evans underscored the lasting nature of digital information.

“What you post creates a digital footprint, and that footprint follows you wherever you go. Do not post things that are derogatory… because, believe it or not, five years down the line [if, for example] you come to JIS looking for a job,… or if you go to the embassy to get a visa, they are digging up everything from the things you posted five years ago, to the things you posted yesterday,” she cautioned.

Ms. Evans, an Attorney-at-Law, explained that her role at JIS, the Government’s official information service, is to ensure the agency’s full compliance with the Data Protection Act.

She described data as any information that can identify an individual, such as names, ages, addresses, and dates of birth.

Ms. Evans offered practical safety guidance for navigating the digital age, cautioning students against posting live locations and stressing that oversharing real-time information can put their physical safety at risk.

“Be mindful of some of the things that you engage with online; I know you like to engage with people, and you like to be engaged with as well. [Perhaps] you’re at the restaurant, you’re having a great time, and you want your friends to know you are having a great time… ; you can post it after you leave. Stop posting your live locations, because people can find you,” the Attorney urged.

Addressing the students’ career aspirations, Ms. Evans emphasised that data protection is a rapidly expanding field, offering diverse pathways for entry and professional growth.

She explained that while her own path was through law, students with interests in technology and computer science are equally well-positioned to pursue careers in data protection.

“If you’re good with technology, if you’re good with phones, if you’re good with computers, you can explore a career in data protection. You not only can be a Data Protection Officer, but you can also be a data protection consultant… a data protection champion. You can work at the Information Commissioner’s office, and so much more,” Ms. Evans further advised.

The interactive session also featured a motivational segment, centred on the importance of a ‘five-year plan’, during which students shared aspirations ranging from nursing and social work to cosmetology and aviation.

Ms. Evans introduced the students to the ‘five Ps’ mantra: Proper Planning Prevents Poor Performance.

She stressed, however, that even the best plan is meaningless without consistent execution.

“You have to plan. If planning is one step, the next step is to act, because plans are irrelevant if you do not act… so you have to act. You have to study, send out job applications, start making connections,” Ms. Evans added.

The day’s programme also featured interactive activities led by members of the Jamaica Defence Force, along with demonstrations from representatives in welding, cosmetology, carpentry, and dressmaking.