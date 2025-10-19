JIS 2025 Heritage School Tour Central Parishes Leg October 19, 2025 Listen Culture Share Photo: Adrian WalkerBellefield High School student, Shanakay Bellanfantie, delivers a vibrant cultural performance during the central parishes leg of the Jamaica Information Service’s (JIS) 2025 Heritage School Tour. The event, held on Wednesday, October 15 — also observed as National Heritage Day — included visits to McIntosh Memorial Primary School, deCarteret College, and El Instituto de Mandevilla, all located in Manchester. The annual initiative culminates in the 2025 Heritage Competition, which invites students at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels to interpret the theme – ‘Honouring Our People, Protecting the Future’ - through essays, posters, and photographs. Special Projects Officer at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Romona Geohaghan, presents Vice Principal of Bellefield High School in Manchester, Everard Hibbert, with a token from the Agency during a visit to the institution on Wednesday, October 15. Students of McIntosh Memorial Primary School in Manchester deliver a spirited cultural performance during the central parishes leg of the Jamaica Information Service's (JIS) 2025 Heritage School Tour on Wednesday, October 15, which was also observed as National Heritage Day. Students of deCarteret College in Manchester, (from left) Brandon Grant, Kalei Whyte, and Abigail Fletcher, deliver a vibrant cultural performance during the central parishes leg of the Jamaica Information Service's (JIS) 2025 Heritage School Tour, held on Wednesday, October 15, which also observed as National Heritage Day. Students of deCarteret College in Manchester, dressed in costumes representing the diverse cultural groups that have shaped Jamaica's heritage, are photographed during the central parishes leg of the Jamaica Information Service's (JIS) 2025 Heritage School Tour held on Wednesday, October 15, which was also observed as National Heritage Day. Special Projects Officer at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Romona Geohaghan, engages with students of El Instituto de Mandevilla in Manchester on Wednesday, October 15, during the central parishes leg of the Agency's 2025 Heritage School Tour. Photo: Adrian WalkerDance teacher at El Instituto de Mandevilla in Manchester, Zoe Smith Ebanks (left), joins her students in a cultural performance during the central parishes leg of the Jamaica Information Service's (JIS) 2025 Heritage School Tour. The tour, held on Wednesday, October 15 — also observed as National Heritage Day — included visits to McIntosh Memorial Primary School, deCarteret College, and Bellefield High School, all located in Manchester.