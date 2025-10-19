JIS 2025 Heritage School Tour Central Parishes Leg

Photo: Adrian Walker

Special Projects Officer at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Romona Geohaghan, presents Vice Principal of Bellefield High School in Manchester, Everard Hibbert, with a token from the Agency during a visit to the institution on Wednesday, October 15. The engagement formed part of the central parishes leg of the JIS 2025 Heritage School Tour, which also included visits to McIntosh Memorial Primary School, deCarteret College, and El Instituto de Mandevilla, all located in Manchester. The annual tour culminates in the 2025 Heritage Competition, which invites students at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels to interpret the theme – ‘Honouring Our People, Protecting the Future’ - through essays, posters, and photographs.