JIPO Looking to Incorporate Beijing Treaty on Audiovisual Performances

The Jamaica Intellectual Property Office is looking to incorporate the Beijing Treaty on Audiovisual Performances, 2012, which seeks to protect performers in their performances.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw, made the disclosure during the BluShip Corporate Linkages Media Briefing on Trade in Cultural Goods, at the AC Hotels by Marriott, St. Andrew on November 25.

He said that JIPO has been consulting with stakeholders in the audiovisual community on the matter, which will provide greater safeguards for brand Jamaica.

“With Jamaica’s accession to this Treaty, we will see more dissemination of our works in an audiovisual format, thus promoting the Jamaican brand and culture even more…I cannot underscore enough the value that redounds to our entrepreneurs and our economy when we protect our creative expressions,” he said.

Minister Shaw noted that the Ministry has ensured that there is a strong regulatory framework in place to support the trade in cultural goods.

“This is administered by our portfolio agency, JIPO, and allows for protection of some goods under the Designs Act; protection under the Trade Mark Act for logos or marks used on the goods; and protection for creative works under the Copyright Act,” he said.

He informed that JIPO will shortly incorporate the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who are Blind, Visually Impaired, or Otherwise Print Disabled (2013).

This will see the visually impaired and hearing disabled communities accessing copyrighted works that are beneficial to them.

JIPO provides a central focal point for the administration of intellectual property in Jamaica.