JIPO Joins Global Community to Observe World Book and Copyright Day

The Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO) is reaffirming its commitment to fostering creativity, literacy, and intellectual property awareness as it joins the global community in observing World Book and Copyright Day, today (April 23).

Speaking at a recent JIS ‘Think Tank’, Deputy Director and Legal Counsel at JIPO, Shantal English-Richards, said the agency’s 2026 observance will focus on ‘Protecting Copyright in the Digital Environment’, addressing the growing need to safeguard creative works in an increasingly online world.

“Copyright protection is more important now than ever. As more content is created and shared digitally, creators must understand their rights and take the necessary steps to protect their work,” Mrs. English-Richards noted.

As part of the observance, JIPO will host an online webinar, bringing together stakeholders and members of the public to explore the challenges and opportunities surrounding copyright protection in digital spaces. The session will provide practical guidance on how creators can secure their rights and respond to potential infringement.

Beyond the digital discussion, JIPO is also placing strong emphasis on youth engagement and literacy.

“The Office will be conducting outreach activities in schools across Jamaica, aimed at encouraging a culture of reading while educating students about the importance of protecting their creative output. From stories and poems to artwork and other original expressions, students are being reminded that their creations hold value and deserve protection,” the Deputy Director shared.

She also highlighted that copyright protection is accessible to all, including children. As such, parents and guardians are encouraged to support young creators by registering and depositing their work through the Office’s voluntary copyright system. This process provides creators with a certificate that serves as evidence of ownership, which can be critical in the event of disputes or infringement.

Continuing, Mrs. English-Richards informed that JIPO is also using the occasion to advocate for renewed interest in reading, noting its role in broadening perspectives, building knowledge, and inspiring creativity.

“Reading and creativity go hand in hand, and we want to inspire a generation that not only creates but understands the value of protecting what they create,” Mrs. English-Richards expressed.

JIPO is inviting all Jamaicans, students, educators, parents, and creators, to participate in the online activities and join the national effort to promote reading and respect for intellectual property.

For more information and to register for the webinar, persons may visit the JIPO website at https://www.jipo.gov.jm/.