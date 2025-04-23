JIPO JaRIA Original Song Competition Sets Stage for World IP Day Celebrations in Jamaica

In the lead-up to World Intellectual Property Day 2025 on April 26, the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO), in collaboration with the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA), hosted the highly anticipated JIPO X JaRIA Original Song Competition.

The finals took place on Thursday, April 17, at ‘Di Lot’ in Kingston, showcasing authentic Jamaican talent, creativity, and musical originality.

Speaking during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, JIPO’s Deputy Director/Legal Counsel, Shantal English Richards, highlighted the competition’s significance as part of the agency’s broader efforts to promote awareness around intellectual property (IP) and its vital role in the creative economy.

“Through initiatives like this, JIPO continues to amplify the value of original works and advocate for stronger IP awareness across Jamaica’s creative industries,” Mrs. English Richards said.

The event marked the culmination of a journey that began with 38 entries that narrowed down to 10 finalists, each of whom performed their original songs live before a vibrant audience and esteemed judges.

Mrs. English Richards noted that public engagement was a key element of the competition, with online voting open throughout, contributing to 20 per cent of the final score.

After an evening of celebrating the richness of Jamaican music and creative expression, Annae Campbell was crowned the overall winner for her captivating, unreleased track, ‘Reggae Riddim’.

First runner-up was Rhonii Dee, with third place going to Rik Mylz.

Ms. Campbell’s prizes include performing during this year’s staging of Reggae Sumfest, one of the Caribbean’s premier music festivals.

She will also take the stage during JIPO’s ‘Beats and Brands Live’ Mini Expo and Concert, set for Friday, April 25 at Emancipation Park in Kingston, a key event in this year’s Intellectual Property Week celebrations.

This year’s observance is being held under the global theme ‘IP and Music: Feel the Beat of IP’.

Additionally, Ms. Campbell will benefit from an Artiste Development Session provided by Niche Entertainment, along with personalised guidance from JIPO on how to register and protect her intellectual property.

The other finalists were also recognised for their talent and creativity, with each receiving gift baskets from JIPO as a token of appreciation and encouragement.

The Original Song Competition is among a series of events leading up to World Intellectual Property Day.

For more updates and upcoming events, persons may visit the JIPO social media platforms @jipoonline or their website at https://www.jipo.gov.jm/.