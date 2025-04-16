JIPO Invites Jamaicans to Participate in IP Week

The Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO) is inviting the public to join in celebrating Intellectual Property (IP) Week 2025, which will be observed from April 21 to April 27, under the global theme, ‘IP and Music: Feel the Beat of IP’.

While this year’s theme, selected by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), focuses on music as a powerful expression of creativity and intellectual property, JIPO’s Executive Director, Lilyclaire Bellamy, noted that it encompasses more than just music.

Addressing a JIS ‘Think Tank’ on Tuesday, April 15, she said that WIPO has chosen to incorporate all the supporting industries that surround music.

“Think of a music festival and the vendors around it are selling everything from food to jewellery. All of these touch on different areas of intellectual property, and this is what we aim to highlight in our week-long celebration,” Ms. Bellamy explained.

The week will kick off with a virtual launch on JIPO’s social media platforms on April 21, setting the tone for a series of dynamic and educational events.

On Tuesday, April 22, JIPO, in collaboration with the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (CTOC), will host a ‘Building Respect for Intellectual Property’ session at the Police Officers Club on Hope Road.

To be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the event will provide insight into copyright and trademark infringement, including a live demonstration on how to handle infringed goods.

The public is encouraged to attend.

On Wednesday, April 23, JIPO will continue its celebrations by commemorating World Book and Copyright Day under the theme ‘Read Your Way’. Throughout the day, JIPO will share messages via social media to emphasise the importance of copyright protection and the joy of reading, especially among younger audiences.

Another major highlight of the week will take place on Friday, April 25, at Emancipation Park with a full day of activities, featuring a Mini Business Expo, which will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by a live concert starting at 6:00 p.m.

“Under the theme, ‘Beats and Brands Live’, this vibrant, free event is designed to showcase the connection between creativity, commerce, and intellectual property,” the JIPO Executive Director said.

She added that it will bring together government agencies; corporate partners; micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs); and creative entrepreneurs.

Participating organisations include the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, and the three Collective Management Organisations (CMOs) – the Jamaican Association of Composers, Authors and Publishers (JACAP), the Jamaican Copyright Licensing Agency (JAMCOPY), and the Jamaica Music Society (JAMMS).

They will be on site to answer questions, provide best practices, and offer guidance on managing and protecting intellectual property.

“Anybody who has anything to do with the music industry or related sectors, we encourage you to come out and celebrate with us,” urged Ms. Bellamy.

While no public events are scheduled for Saturday, April 26, JIPO encourages all Jamaicans to take a moment to recognise and reflect on the significance of World Intellectual Property Day, a global observance established by the WIPO to promote awareness of how IP rights support creativity, innovation and economic growth.

Ms. Bellamy said the week will conclude on Sunday, April 27, with an 8:00 a.m. worship service at Fellowship Tabernacle Church in Kingston, to give thanks to God for what is anticipated to be a successful and impactful celebration of intellectual property.

To further highlight the importance and reach of IP Week 2025, special supplements will be published in the Sunday Observer on April 27 and the Sunday Gleaner on May 4.

JIPO invites all Jamaicans, including creators, entrepreneurs, students, and the wider public, to take part in this exciting week of activities, explore the many facets of intellectual property, and celebrate the innovation and cultural richness that define the nation.

For more information, persons may follow JIPO on social media @JIPOjamaica or visit their website at www.jipo.gov.jm.