JIPO Intellectual Property Week Mini Business Expo and Concert (PHOTOS)

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (left), shares a photo opportunity with (from second left) General Manager, Jamaica Association of Composers Authors and Publishers (JACAP), Lydia Rose; General Manager, Jamaica Music Society (JAMMS), Evon Mullings; and Executive Director, Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO), Lilyclaire Bellamy, during JIPO's Intellectual Property Week Mini Business Expo and Concert at Emancipation Park in St. Andrew on Friday (April 25). Executive Director, Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO), Lilyclaire Bellamy, delivers remarks during JIPO's Intellectual Property Week Mini Business Expo and Concert at Emancipation Park in St. Andrew on Friday (April 25). Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, and celebrated media personality, broadcaster, and lecturer, Fae Ellington, showcase their dancing skills during the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO) Intellectual Property Week Mini Business Expo and Concert at Emancipation Park in St. Andrew on Friday (April 25)