JIPO Encourages Jamaicans to Take Full Advantage of International IP Treaties

The Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO) is encouraging Jamaicans to take full advantage of international intellectual property (IP) treaties to secure and expand protection for their creations beyond national borders.

Highlighting the growing importance of global competitiveness, the entity’s Deputy Director/Legal Counsel, Shantal English-Richards, emphasised that intellectual property is not limited to local registration but can be strategically protected across multiple jurisdictions through established international systems.

These mechanisms are particularly critical for athletes, entrepreneurs, and innovators whose brands, designs, and inventions have commercial value worldwide.

According to Mrs. English-Richards, understanding and utilising these treaties can significantly enhance the value and security of intellectual assets.

“Many persons are aware of the need to protect their creations locally but fewer recognise the opportunities available for international protection. These treaties make it easier and more efficient to secure rights in multiple countries,” she explained, while addressing a JIS ‘Think Tank’ on Monday, April 20.

Among the key systems available is the Madrid Protocol, which allows trademark owners to register and protect their brands in several countries through a single application.

This is especially important for individuals and businesses building recognisable identities, as trademarks serve as the foundation of reputation, consumer trust, and long-term brand value.

Mrs. English-Richards added that “for creators of industrial designs, the Hague Agreement provides a streamlined pathway to protect the visual appearance of products such as athletic wear, footwear, and equipment, across multiple jurisdictions”.

“By securing design rights internationally, creators can prevent unauthorised use and maintain a competitive edge in global markets,” she said.

“Inventors also benefit from the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), which simplifies the process of seeking patent protection in multiple countries. This treaty is particularly valuable for those who develop new technologies or solutions, as it allows them to safeguard their innovations while exploring opportunities for commercialisation on a global scale,” she noted.

The Deputy Director further underscored that these international frameworks are already being utilised by Jamaicans.

“Athletes and entrepreneurs have successfully protected their trademarks abroad, while inventors have leveraged patent systems to secure rights for their innovations internationally. This demonstrates that the treaties are not merely theoretical but practical tools that can support real economic growth and brand expansion,” she informed JIS News.

She also stressed the importance of early registration, as securing intellectual property rights provides legal proof of ownership and strengthens the ability to enforce those rights in cases of infringement. Without proper protection, individuals risk losing control of their creations or facing costly disputes to reclaim what is rightfully theirs.

“Your intellectual property is a valuable asset,” Mrs. English-Richards emphasised, adding that “whether it is a brand, a design, or an invention, taking the necessary steps to protect it, both locally and internationally, is essential. JIPO is here to guide individuals through that process and ensure they are equipped to compete on the global stage.”

JIPO is encouraging all creators, athletes, entrepreneurs, and innovators to seek guidance on how best to protect their intellectual property and to make full use of the international systems available.