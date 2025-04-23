JIPO Encourages Jamaicans to Embrace The Joy of Reading

The Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO) is encouraging Jamaicans of all ages to embrace the joy of reading as countries observe World Book and Copyright Day, today (April 23).

Deputy Director/Legal Counsel at JIPO, Shantal English Richards, told JIS News that “the day is celebrated annually to promote reading, publishing and the protection of intellectual property through copyright”.

“This year’s theme, ‘Read Your Way’, sends a powerful message that reading is for everyone, regardless of age, background or pace; and it is especially relevant this year, as it speaks to inclusion and accessibility in reading.” she pointed out.

Emphasizing the importance of developing a reading culture in Jamaica that honours the past while shaping the present and future, Mrs. English Richards explained that “the purpose of World Book and Copyright Day is also to encourage persons to, not just read, but enjoy books as well”.

JIPO is also using the observance to highlight the importance of writing and protecting original works.

As an agency dedicated to the protection and promotion of intellectual property, JIPO supports both readers and creators in the literary space.

“We encourage creativity and creation. So in addition to reading, we’re also encouraging persons to write books,” Mrs. English Richards shared, adding that “once those books are written, we implore authors to utilise the Voluntary Copyright Register available at JIPO.”

This Register is a system that allows creators to formally record ownership of their original works, such as books, songs, poems or scripts.

While copyright protection exists automatically under the law once a work is created, registering it with JIPO provides added proof of ownership, which can be useful in cases of disputes, licensing or enforcement.

Mrs. English Richards further acknowledged that whether someone is a writer, an artiste or a designer, they can access support and guidance from JIPO in protecting their intellectual property, including copyright and other related entitlements.

“Whatever you do, whatever creation you have, you can visit the JIPO office and we will be happy to guide you,” she assured.

As Jamaica joins the global community in marking World Book and Copyright Day, the Deputy Director reiterates a simple but powerful message.

“Pick up a book and read – your way. Whether you’re a child discovering stories for the first time, or an adult revisiting an old favourite, there’s something for everyone in the pages of a good book. So whether you’re reading a chapter a day or a chapter a month, whatever you do, read!” Mrs. English Richards encourages.

For more information on copyright registration and other intellectual property services, visit www.jipo.gov.jm.