JIPO Encourages Creatives to Improve Their Knowledge of Copyright and Related Rights

Copyright and Related Rights Manager at the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO), Vivian Rose, is urging Creatives across Jamaica to improve their understanding of copyright and related rights to protect their valuable intellectual creations.

During a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, he advised that while copyright protection is automatic upon the creation of a work, knowledge is the key to navigating the complexities of the law.

Mr. Rose explained that when it comes to copyright, “the person with the best evidence, if it becomes contentious, usually comes out on the winning side”.

He further encouraged all Creatives to take proactive steps in protecting their intellectual property by utilising the tools available to them, such as the Voluntary Copyright Registration and the Poor Man’s copyright services.

“By depositing your work with JIPO and obtaining a copyright certificate, you add an extra layer of protection to your creations,” the Manager added.

Another safeguard measure is to access the services offered by the various collective management organisations (CMOs) that play a pivotal role in supporting copyright owners.

“Under Section 87(A) of the Copyright Amendment Act 2015, these non-profit entities are empowered to act on behalf of their members, streamlining the process of licensing and royalty collection,” Mr. Rose explained.

This is particularly beneficial for Creators who face challenges in enforcing their rights, as CMOs simplify the administrative duties associated with copyright, allowing creatives to focus on what they do best – creating.

“Working with these organisations, copyright owners can ensure their rights are upheld and that they receive fair compensation for their work,” Mr. Rose said.