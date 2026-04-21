JIPO Commemorating World IP Day with Spotlight on Sports

The Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO) will commemorate World Intellectual Property (IP) Day with a dynamic slate of public activities, spotlighting the powerful intersection of IP and sports.

Observed globally on April 26 under the auspices of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), IP Day 2026 will focus on the theme ‘IP and Sports: Ready, Set, Innovate’.

The celebration underscores the critical role of innovation in enhancing athletic performance, advancing sports technology, and driving growth in the creative industries.

Speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on Monday (April 20), JIPO’s Executive Director, Lilyclaire Bellamy, highlighted the relevance of this year’s theme, noting that intellectual property is deeply embedded in the fabric of modern sports.

“From advanced athletic wear designed to enhance comfort and performance, to cutting-edge equipment such as lightweight tennis rackets and innovations in cricket technology, IP plays a central role. It also underpins branding, merchandising, and broadcasting rights, all of which contribute significantly to the global sports economy,” she shared.

Ms. Bellamy added, “whether it’s the design of team gear, the technology behind sports equipment, or the rights to broadcast major events, intellectual property is a driving force in the evolution of sports”.

For this year’s observance, the accompanying week of activities will feature both in person and virtual events designed to educate, inspire, and engage a broad cross section of the public.

The activities will begin on Sunday, April 26, with a 9:00 a.m. thanksgiving service at Fellowship Tabernacle Church, 2 Fairfield Avenue, Kingston 20, where the week’s programme will be formally launched.

The service, which will be open to the public, will set the tone for a week of learning, engagement, and national reflection on the value of intellectual property.

The programme of engagements will continue on Monday, April 27, with a 9:00 a.m. forum, themed ‘Protecting the Game’, at JIPO’s offices, 18 Trafalgar Road, Kingston.

The session will provide participants with practical insights into how intellectual property rights support and safeguard innovation in sports.

Later that day, the focus will shift outdoors to Emancipation Park for an interactive wellness session themed ‘Fit for the Game’.

This event, which begins at 6:00 p.m., will combine physical activity with public engagement and feature giveaways for participants.

On Tuesday, April 28, an online webinar will begin at 10:00 a.m. under the theme ‘Own Your Game’.

The session will explore the evolving relationship between intellectual property and the global sports industry, offering participants valuable perspectives on how IP shapes innovation, branding, and commercial opportunities in athletics.

This momentum will build into Wednesday, April 29, when JIPO hosts its flagship symposium at the University of Technology, Jamaica.

Dubbed ‘Game Changers: IP and Sports’, the symposium will convene thought leaders and key stakeholders to examine how intellectual property drives innovation and competitiveness in sports. The event is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m.

On Thursday, April 30, attention will turn to content creation and media at the University of the West Indies, Mona, where the workshop ‘Capture the Moment: Content, Copyright and Sports’ will equip media practitioners and students with practical knowledge from industry experts, including professionals in photography and sports media.

The session will commence promptly at 2:00 p.m.

The week’s formal activities will conclude on Friday, May 1, with a 10:00 a.m. webinar titled ‘Engineered to Win: Innovation, Patents and Performance’.

This session will delve into the role of patents and innovation in enhancing athletic performance and advancing sports technology.

JIPO will extend its outreach beyond the week’s events with special supplements to be published in the Sunday Gleaner on May 3 and in the Sunday Observer on May 10, ensuring that the message of intellectual property awareness continues to reach a wider audience.

The agency invites all Jamaicans, including students, athletes, creatives, entrepreneurs, and sports enthusiasts, to participate in IP Week 2026 and discover how intellectual property fuels innovation, creativity, and national development.

For more information, the public is encouraged to follow JIPO’s official communication channels or visit the agency’s website at https://www.jipo.gov.jm/ for details on the scheduled events.