Jimmy Cliff Congratulates Culture Ministry on Reggae Gold initiative

Story Highlights “I think it is a fitting and great thing that is being done,” says the Reggae Icon, Jimmy Cliff, about the planned Reggae Gold Awards Ceremony which will take place on Wednesday evening (February 27) at the National Indoor Sports Centre.

The Reggae Gold Awards Ceremony, being staged by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, is a main activity for Reggae Month 2019 which celebrates 50 years of Reggae music.

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, who met with Jimmy Cliff, said the Reggae Gold Awards would “honour 50 icons — individuals and groups — who have contributed to the development of the music over the years.”

Reacting to the Minister’s plan, Jimmy Cliff said, “I think it’s a very good thing that the Ministry of Culture sees it fit to present the Reggae Gold to people who belong in that category. I think it is very fitting to honour these people who was there from the beginning contributing to make it what it has become.”

The Reggae Gold Awards Ceremony will feature performances from some of the biggest names in Reggae including Beres Hammond, Marcia Griffiths, Tarrus Riley and Sizzla.

The Reggae Gold Awards Ceremony is free to the public. Patrons are encouraged to collect tickets for the show at Tastee outlets in Kingston, Portmore and Spanish Town.