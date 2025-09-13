Jill Stewart Mobay City Run Donates $1 Million To Three Schools

The Jill Stewart MoBay Bay City Run has donated $1 million to Mount Alvernia High, Mount Alvernia Preparatory, and Chetwood Primary schools in St. James.

The funds will support the centennial celebrations and projects being undertaken by the institutions founded by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany.

Of the amount, Mount Alvernia High received $500,000, while Mount Alvernia Preparatory and Chetwood Primary were each presented with $250,000.

At the handover ceremony held on Tuesday (September 9) at Mount Alvernia High, Principal of the institution, Kayon Whyne, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the contribution.

She noted that the funds will go a long way in strengthening the schools’ efforts to provide a nurturing environment for students.

“This event beautifully demonstrates what we can achieve when we come together, and it fills my heart with immense pride to be on the receiving end of such generosity,” she said.

Chairman of the Jill Stewart MoBay Bay City Run and Mount Alvernia past student, Janet Silvera, saluted the schools for their role in shaping generations of students.

“This centennial celebration is a defining moment, not just for these schools but for the generation of students whose lives have been transformed by the lessons learned here,” she said, noting that Mount Alvernia significantly contributed to the values and resilience she currently holds.

She encouraged teachers to never give up on students who may appear difficult and reaffirmed the City Run’s belief in education as a foundation for opportunity.

“Let us make this centennial not just as a moment of pride but the beginning of a new era of partnership and commitment,” Ms. Silvera urged.

“Education cannot survive on government support alone. It takes all of us; alumni, parents, community partners and friends, to keep the flame burning,” she said.