JFB Warns Against Leaving Vehicles Running in Enclosed Garage

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) is imploring persons not to leave their vehicles running in an enclosed garage to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that can be deadly.

“Do not start the car in the garage and leave the car throttling. The carbon monoxide from that car will kill you in quick time,” warned Deputy Commissioner of the JFB, Sean Martin, while addressing a recent JIS Think Tank.

“If you have a garage, when you are going to start that car and the garage is enclosed, please open the garage door. I’m hoping that the tailpipe, the exhaust will be to the back, and it will blow the fumes out,” he said.

Mr. Martin emphasised that carbon monoxide builds up quickly in confined spaces, posing a deadly risk to anyone inside.

He also advised against the use of generators indoors as they too, produce carbon monoxide.

“If you are sleeping and the generator is inside your house the fume from a generator will not wake you, [it] will put you into a deeper sleep [and] into a state of unconsciousness,” Mr. Martin pointed out.

A generator should be placed at least 25 feet away from the house.

Mr. Martin said that where a generator room exists, it must be well-ventilated, with exhaust fumes directed safely outside.