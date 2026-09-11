JFB Urges Support for Elderly to Prevent Fire Accidents

Jamaicans are being urged to provide constant support to elderly persons wherever possible to help prevent avoidable fire-related accidents.

This appeal comes from Assistant Superintendent of the Jamaica Fire Brigade’s (JFB) Portland Division, Raymond Goodlett, while delivering his report during the Portland Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting in Port Antonio on Thursday (September 10).

He made the call against the backdrop of the recent death of an 89-year-old man from the Buff Bay area who sustained fatal fire-related injuries.

“Maybe if someone were around to assist him in getting out, maybe that life would be here today. Going forward, we should all try our best to have somebody to take care of the elderly, because the elderly are more vulnerable than a younger person as it relates to fire,” the Assistant Superintendent said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Goodlett reported a 50 per cent reduction in fire-related injuries and accidents across the division, with two cases recorded this year, compared with four in 2025.

Mr. Goodlett also urged smokers to dispose of cigarette butts responsibly, warning that improperly discarded butts can inadvertently ignite fires.

“A lot of the fires are caused by persons driving and throwing cigarette butts into dry bushes. Sometimes, it escalates into large fires,” the firefighter warned.

He also informed that the Fire Prevention Division has intensified its public sensitisation efforts, particularly in light of the prevailing drought.

“We sensitise, especially farmers, not to slash and burn in this time,” Mr. Goodlett said.