JFB Urges Caution in the Use Candles and Generators

With thousands of citizens still without electricity following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) is urging persons to avoid the use of candles or other sources of open flame.

“You have some candles that are battery powered; you can get those. But candles that give off naked flames, those can come into contact with material such as curtains. If at all possible, don’t use these,” says JFB Commissioner, Stewart Beckford.

He further advised that in instances where candles are being used, citizens should exercise extreme caution to prevent fire-related incidents.

“If you have to [use these], we recommend that you keep it in a container with some water at the base so that, just in case you fall asleep and leave it burning, if it does get down to the bottom that water will extinguish it,” the JFB Chief stated.

Commissioner Beckford further advised that individuals should exercise caution when operating generators, noting the risk of poisoning by carbon monoxide – a colourless, odourless, and tasteless gas that can be fatal.

“What we recommend is that, if you have to use a generator, keep it away from open windows and doors so that the fumes don’t come back into the sleeping quarters or where you are spending time,” he said.