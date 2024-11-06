JFB Urges Caution by Persons When Using Candles and Standby Generators

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) is urging citizens to exercise caution when using candles and standby generators.

JFB Commissioner, Stewart Beckford, emphasised the importance of being careful when using candles as a source of light, especially during power outages.

“We want to encourage persons that if you have to use a candle, we recommend that you put it on a hard surface or better yet, put it in a container with some water at the base, so that once it burns down, it will be extinguished,” he said.

Mr. Beckford pointed out that if candles are being used, they should be kept away from flammable materials, such as curtains and tablecloths.

“It is highly recommended that before you go to bed, that you put it out. Don’t fall asleep with it burning,” the Commissioner added.

He informed that although the use of flashlights and other safer lighting devices is recommended, the JFB recognises that there are many people who rely on candles as a source of lighting.

“Unfortunately, during [Hurricane] Beryl, we would have responded to a number of incidents where houses were destroyed because of persons using candles and not paying attention to the lit candle,” the Commissioner said.

He further informed that persons should take the necessary precautions when using generators, to prevent poisoning from carbon monoxide, which is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that can be deadly.

“What we recommend for persons is that if you have to use a generator, keep it away from open windows and doors, so that the fumes don’t come back into the sleeping quarters or where you are spending time,” Mr. Beckford stated.