JFB to Play Key Role in Reconstruction Phase of Hurricane Melissa Recovery

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) will play a key role in the national reconstruction phase of Hurricane Melissa recovery as a major actor in the Development Approvals process.

This was disclosed by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, in his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (June 3).

“The Jamaica Fire Brigade is now a prominent part of the Government’s work to build a new Jamaica, where resilience is being built into public and private infrastructure, even before the start of the construction process,” he said.

The Minister emphasised that the work of the JFB in regulating the built environment will ensure that the country is resilient to disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes.

“Last year, the Brigade inspected 11,228 buildings to ensure compliance with fire safety codes and standards,” Mr. Mckenzie indicated, while affirming that the inspection process will be “of unprecedented importance” in the rebuilding phase.

He noted that the Brigade’s work in the approvals process includes comprehensive assessments of building plans, and that the agency reviewed 916 plans last year.

Considerations in the JFB review process include whether there are sufficient provisions for fire hydrants and whether there are sufficient exit points in a building’s design to allow rapid escape in emergency situations.

The Brigade also considers whether the roadways in a development are large enough to allow fire trucks to obtain effective access to the premises.

The Minister emphasised that the inspection process is a vital complement to the duties of the Municipal Corporations which serve as Local Building Authorities, ensuring that building codes and the Building Act are obeyed.

He added that the input of the JFB in the building approval process is something that should not be bypassed.