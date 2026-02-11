JFB Strengthens Response to Fires in High-Rise Buildings

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) is strengthening its readiness to respond to fires in high-rise buildings as more multi-storey developments emerge across the Corporate Area and rural parishes.

In a recent interview with JIS News, Commissioner Stewart Beckford said the JFB is taking proactive steps to ensure firefighters are properly trained, equipped and supported to manage incidents.

He noted that the JFB is closely involved in the building approvals process for these structures, working alongside developers to ensure that critical fire-safety systems are incorporated into new projects from the design stage.

“As part of the planning process, those plans have to come to the Fire Brigade for us to comment on and make our recommendations. We will always ensure that the basic requirements in terms of a fire-safety concept are included in those building plans as we move forward,” he told JIS News.

Commissioner Beckford stressed that this collaboration helps to ensure that essential infrastructure and other safety features are in place and can be effectively used by firefighters during an emergency.

He pointed out that all firefighters have received specialised training for high-rise incidents, including high-angle rescue techniques to safely remove persons from elevated locations. The Brigade also deploys aerial units and utilises building-specific fire-safety systems installed on site.

“One of our goals this year is to secure funding to procure at least two of these units… because are seeing high-rise buildings popping up in places now that they were not before,” the Commissioner said.

He told JIS News that enhancing high-rise response capability forms part of the JFB’s broader operational focus for the year ahead, in keeping with its mandate to save lives and protect property.