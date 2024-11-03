JFB Showcases Modern Firefighting Equipment And Emergency Services

MONTEGO BAY, Nov. 3 (JIS):

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) demonstrated its commitment to modernising firefighting operations through technological advancement during its Area 4 Open Day 2024 held recently at the Black River Fire Station in St. Elizabeth.

The event showcased the Brigade’s state-of-the-art firefighting equipment and emergency response services in the Area 4 region, which encompasses St. Elizabeth, Westmoreland, Hanover and St. James.

Featured were drone displays, demonstrations of fire extinguisher use, a firefighter challenge competition, and interactive sessions with external partners to educate the public about modern fire safety measures and emergency response protocols.

Divisional Head for Westmoreland, Acting Superintendent Oneil Henry, said that the entity continues to integrate smart monitoring systems to improve fire prevention and detection.

“These devices can be for homes, workplaces, vehicles and even our farms. They will help us to save lives and protect property in keeping with the Jamaica Fire Brigade’s mandate,” he said.

He noted that the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is an important aspect of the JFB’s work.

With an increase in road accidents, the EMS branch provides essential care to stabilise individuals until they reach a medical facility, he pointed out.

Acting Superintendent Henry said that the medical response capabilities, coupled with traditional firefighting services, represent a significant advancement in the JFB’s emergency response framework.

For his part, Divisional Head for St. Elizabeth, Superintendent Emrick Needham, noted that with mobile devices and smart technology being more accessible than ever, the public can now easily integrate these innovations into their everyday lives to reduce the risk of fires.

He noted that the JFB is encouraging Jamaicans to use these resources to safeguard their homes and workplaces.

“We must resolve to protect ourselves, our families, our communities from fires, and I honour our courageous team, the firefighters, who put their lives at risk to keep each and every one of us safe,” Superintendent Needham said.