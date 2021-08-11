JFB Responds To More Than Fires

When one hears the name ‘Jamaica Fire Brigade’ (JFB), the first thought is of firefighters putting out blazes, but the entity is reminding the public that it also responds to non-fire related incidents including medical emergencies and rescue.

JFB’s Public Relations Officer, Emeleo Ebanks, told JIS News that the brigade offers ambulance services for medical and trauma cases.

“For January to December 2020, our ambulances across the island would have responded to 2,431 emergency calls and these go from trauma cases to medical cases,” he said.

“These include trauma such as motor vehicle accidents, a violent situation where persons might be injured, or a case where a person has fallen from a ladder. When we look at medical, there is a whole gamut of medical emergencies that we are called to from childbirth, heart attack, persons fainting, persons not feeling well in the middle of the night and, of course, the coronavirus (COVID-19),” he outlined.

Mr. Ebanks said that the JFB also responds to and welcomes special service calls for rescue situations.

“If you find yourself locked out of or locked into your property, you can call the fire brigade for some assistance. Another situation we have seen is children getting their head stuck in a grille, for example. Rather than try to pull or cut with a hacksaw, we have cutting and spreading tools. You can call the Jamaica Fire Brigade and we will be more than happy and ready to come and assist you in that kind of a situation,” he said.

These special service calls include rescuing someone, who is stuck in a tree or trapped in floodwaters.

The JFB Public Relations Officer told JIS News that firefighters are not just sitting idly at the fire stations, waiting for a call to come in, noting that they are in constant preparation mode to response to the public.

“When we are at the station… there are a number of other activities that must take place,” he said.

“Outside of observing drills, we carry out our own training drills. We are constantly training, constantly studying to ensure that as much as possible, we are (up to date) with the different technologies that are coming into the country. Persons must always be getting themselves ready and you must always be in that state-of-readiness at all times, so once that call comes in, the best possible response will be given,” he pointed out.

He noted, for example, that the firefighters do research on how to treat with hybrid vehicle models in instances of fire and extraction.

To make use of the JFB’s emergency and ambulance services, members of the public can dial 110, or call their local fire station for other special services.